TN Assembly elections: Khushbu Sundar cooks dosas as part of campaign

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 27 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in Thousand Lights assembly constituency, Khushbu Sundar on Saturday cooked dosas as part of her election campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

While Khushbu was campaigning at Thousand lights constituency in West Maada street in Nungambakkam, she stopped at a restaurant where she showed off her cooking skills.

In a bid to garner media attention, many candidates in Tamil Nadu have come up with creative ideas during their campaigns or while filing their nominations.

A yoga instructor on Tuesday pulled a car walking upside down to campaign for All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate and state Minister SP Velumani in RS Puram, Coimbatore. He said that he did so to create awareness about yoga and its health benefits along with election campaigning.



Earlier, an independent candidate Santosh went to file his nomination from Thanjavur constituency in Tamil Nadu carrying a watermelon as he was allotted the fruit as his symbol.

Candidate Hari Nadar went to file his nomination from the Alangulam constituency wearing 4.25 kilograms of gold.

Thanga Shanmugasundaram, a representative of a farmers association on Monday paid his election deposit in coins and old rupee notes when he filed his nomination from the Ariyalur constituency.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

