TN: Auto driver stabbed to death by bike-borne assailants in Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): A 28-year-old autorickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed to death by two bike-borne assailants near IT Park Zone at Keeranatham in Coimbatore on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Prasad.

"The miscreants came on a motorbike and blocked the autorickshaw. After stabbing Prasad, the duo ran away," police said.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

