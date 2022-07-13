TN BJP chief demands suspension of ADGP Davidson Devasirwadam in fake passport case

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 13 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai has written a letter to Governor RN Ravi urging him to suspend ADGP Davidson Devasirwadam in the fake passport case as it has 'serious implication to National Security'.

"More than 200 fake passports were issued during the tenure of Mr. Davidson Devasirvatham as Commissioner in Madurai. A Bangladeshi man was recently arrested in Chennai for possessing a fake passport," tweeted Tamil Nadu BJP on Tuesday.

In the letter written by him, he said, "On June 28, 2019, a 41-year-old Sri Lankan citizen was arrested when he tried to travel to Sri Lanka by air using a passport prepared using fake documents. A case was registered against him and it came to light that he had obtained the passport illegally and had been residing in Madurai.

On January 17, 2020, a 61-year-old man was arrested for carrying a fake passport to travel to Dubai from the Madurai International Airport, and he was a resident of the Sinagangai District.

Between these two incidents, on 27.09.2019, a suo-moto case was registered under sections 120(b), 420, 465, 468 and 471 of IPC and Section 12 (A) (a), 12 (IA) (B) and Section 12(@) of the passport act1967 against four individuals. The contents of the FIR read that passports have been obtained by Sri Lankan refugees showing fake identity and address proofs. All the 53 passports have been obtained under one jurisdictional police station, namely Avaniyapuram police station, Madurai City.

During such fake issuance, Thiru Illavarasu was the Inspector of police Thiru Dharmalingam was the inspector of police (Intelligence), Thiru Shiva Kumar the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) and Thiru Davidson Devaasirvatham was the Commissioner Of Police of Madurai City. It is important to note that the Inspectors and the Assistant Commissioner have a role in the police verification process, Annamalai's letter read.

On the directions of the High Court, a thorough probe was initiated by Thiru Eswararnurthy, IGP Intelligence-Internal security, and his office has sent letters to the concerned departments (i.e. Passport offices, Post offices) for sanction of the suspected/ accused officers to be implicated anci charge-sheeted in the case.



In his investigation, Thiru Eswaramoorthysaid that Thiru Davidson Devaasirvatham was one of the officials to be investigated in this case. Accordingly, he sought the documents from the DGP, and the sanction letter was forwarded to Home Secretary for his consent.

The sanction letter from the Home Secretary was forwarded to ADGP Intelligence Thiru Davidson Devaasirvatham (Who is also a party to this case) A provide the documents related to the case, and there has been no progress in this case ever since.

While the officials in the Passport and Post offices have sent their consent, we learnt that consent for legal proceedings against the senior police officers and ADGP Intelligence Thiru Davidson Devaasirvatham hadn't been granted, leading to hampering of the case trial and proceedings. Moreover, it is evident that the probe lacks transparency due to the involvement of those implicated in this case, said Annamalai.

In all possibilities, the material evidence would have been destroyed due to the exorbitant delay of Thiru Davidson Devaasirvatham. An issue related to our National Security is being investigated haphazardly and has defied the timelines to conclude this case as set by the Honourable High Court.

On the other hand, the whereabouts of the fake passport holders are unclear, and their modus operandi of obtaining fake passports and fleeing India poses a severe threat. All their cases revolve around a suspicious approval of the Madurai Police station, which cannot be treated as a casual forged incident.

"It is evident from this case that a cartel was formed. Without the involvement of the Commissioner of Police of Madurai during the period in which the fake passports were issued, the lower rug officers couldn't have committed this. And it is rather unfortunate that the DMK government and the Home Secretary have let a tainted officer handle the state's intelligence.

We are given to understand that more than 200 fake passports were issued from Madurai during the period in which Thiru Davidson Devaasirvatham was the city commissioner," said the Tamil Nadu BJP Chief.

Recently a Bangladeshi national was held carrying a fake passport in Chennai.

To avoid recurrences such as these, investigations mustn't be stalemated to save a few, those who posed a severe threat to our National Security. Also, the National Investigative Agency in Tamil Nadu is already investigating a similar fake passport case which revealed the involvement of active Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam cadres, read the letter.(ANI)

