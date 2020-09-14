TN Board students face problems as NEET is based on CBSE syllabus: TR Baalu

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TR Baalu on Monday raised the issue in Lok Sabha that students that pass through the Tamil Nadu Board face problems in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test examination (NEET) as the exam is conducted based on CBSE syllabus.

Baalu said that aspiring doctors die by suicide as they feel helpless due to lack of knowledge about the CBSE syllabus.



While speaking in the Lok Sabha, the DMK leader said, "Within a month after plus 2 results, they have to enter into NEET exam and they are clueless. Without knowing any subject matter of CBSE syllabus, they are helpless and commit suicide. Future doctors of India have committed suicide."

"I'd like to draw the attention of this House and the government to the plight of 12 students who had committed suicide - all from the rural background - because of NEET exam. They had passed plus 2 through the State Board and NEET is conducted on CBSE syllabus," he added.

Earlier today, ahead of the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament, DMK staged a protest against NEET 2020 in the Parliament premises. DMK MPs TR Balu, Tiruchi Siva and Kanimozhi, among others were part of the protest. (ANI)

