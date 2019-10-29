TN: Borewell sealed after Sujith Wilson's demise

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): As per the district collector's order, the borewell in Nadukattupatti, Tiruchirappalli in which two-year-old Sujith Wilson fell and lost his life, was filled and sealed with cement lid on Tuesday to avoid a similar incident in future.

Sujith's body was recovered from a borewell in the wee hours of Tuesday. Later, the body was brought to Pudur for cremation.

AIADMK senior leader M Thambidurai condoled the death of the toddler and said: "We are extremely saddened by this incident. Tamil Nadu government and ministers stayed at the site while the rescue operation was being carried out, they did take necessary actions but unfortunately, the boy could not be rescued alive," said Thambidurai.

Thambidurai stated that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will meet the family members of the deceased minor today.

"Due to Palaniswami's father-in-law's demise, he could not come earlier. Such borewell incidents have occurred in past as well but this incident was extremely saddening. Government has recommended closing all the empty borewells here," Thambiduraj added.

Sujith underwent a three-day-long struggle before he lost his life inside the borewell.

On October 25, Sujith fell into the borewell while playing near his house at about 5:30 pm here. Later, he slipped further down into the borewell, with an official stating that Wilson was stuck at a depth of 88 feet.

More than six crews from the NDRF, as well as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), were deployed to rescue the two-year-old.

Tamil Nadu Ministers including like Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were personally monitoring the rescue operations and had met the family of the infant on Monday. (ANI)

