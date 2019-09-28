TN bypolls: Congress announces candidate for Nanguneri constituency

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): The Congress party on Friday appointed Ruby Manoharan as the party candidate from Tamil Nadu's Nanguneri constituency for the ensuing by-elections in the state.

Manoharan's candidature was approved by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

By-elections for the two assembly constituencies -- Vikravandi and Nanguneri - are scheduled to be held on October 21. The votes will be counted on October 24. (ANI)

