TN: CBI team reaches Sathankulam to probe custodial deaths case

Sathankulam (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 11 (ANI): Days after the custodial death case of a father and son in Tuticorin was handed over to CBI, a team of the probe agency reached Sathankulam on Saturday to investigate their family members.

Last month, victims P Jeyraraj (55) and his son J Benicks (31), were allegedly tortured in the police station, leading to their deaths.

Five policemen have been arrested in the case and have been transferred to the Madurai Central Jail from Tuticorin. A district police court had earlier ordered a 15-day remand for three police officials in the case.

The father-son duo was arrested were taken into custody on June 19 and were lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile shop open during a curfew imposed during COVID-19 lockdown.

The CBI was handed over the case on Tuesday. The Centre had earlier accepted the Tamil Nadu government's request to transfer the case to the probe agency.

The case was earlier registered at the Kovilpatti East Police Station in Tuticorin district. (ANI)

