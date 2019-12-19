TN: Chennai Police revoke permission for rally in Valluvarkootam

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 19: Amid Citizenship Amendment row, Chennai Police on Thursday revoked permission to hold a rally in Valluvarkootam, informed police official.

The protestors are meanwhile planning to defy the police and are slated to hold the protest scheduled for 3 pm.

Earlier in the day, Hyderabad police detained around 50 people protesting outside the Charminar over the issue of the citizenship law for protesting without any permission.

Meanwhile, several other states including Karnataka and the national capital are taking preventive measure to avoid any untoward incidents during the protests organised over the contentious act.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

