TN: Chinese national arrested from Madurai airport with forged passport

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 22 (ANI): A Chinese national was arrested from Madurai airport here on Monday for attempting to travel to China on a forged Indian passport, police said.

The arrested has been identified as Z Zhouhongzhgn (42).

According to police, the Immigration Department officials had interrogated the accused on suspicious grounds when he was trying to board a Sri Lanka flight from Madurai Airport.

"His passport address showed that he was from Pollachi in Coimbatore district. During the investigation, we found that he was carrying a forged passport. Later, officials handed over him to the Perungudi police following which he was arrested and a case was registered against him under the Passport Act," police said. (ANI)

