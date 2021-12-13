TN chopper crash: Locals in Lucknow pay tribute to late CDS Bipin Rawat

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Locals in Lucknow on Sunday paid tribute to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat who was killed in a helicopter crash along with his wife and 13 others.



"His death was an irreparable loss to every Indian. The whole country is shocked at his untimely death as he lived in the heart of every Indian", said a person who attended the event.

Thirteen of the 14 people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter, including India's first chief of defence staff (CDS), his wife Madhulika Rawat were among those killed after it crashed on December 8.

On Friday, the bodies of General Rawat his wife and his defence assistant Brigadier LS Lidder were cremated with full military honours in the Brar Square crematorium in the national capital. (ANI)

