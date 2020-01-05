TN CM announces Rs 3 lakh aid for kin of three Tamilians killed in Sudan tanker blast

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday announced a financial aid of Rs 3 lakh each to families of three persons from Tamil Nadu who died in the tragic LPG tanker blast at a ceramic factory in Sudan in December last year.

Ramakrishana Ramalingam, Jayakumar Selvaraju and one more person, who has not been identified yet, lost their lives in the blast at the ceramics factory in Khartoum on December 3.

Their families will get financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

At least 14 Indians were killed in the fire, according to the Indian embassy in Sudan. As many as 58 Indians were working at the factory.

The explosion occurred while a gas tanker was unloading its cargo at the factory, as per a statement by Sudan's Council of Ministers, as cited by Xinhua news agency. The blast also injured 130 others. (ANI)

