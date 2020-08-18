TN CM orders relief fund of Rs 50 lakhs for family of deceased constable

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami ordered to provide a relief fund of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Subramanian, the constable who lost his life in the Thoothukudi murder case, and to provide government employment to one of his family members on merit basis.

"The news of the death of Constable Subramanian while trying to catch the culprits of the murder in Thoothukudi is heartbreaking. Deep condolences to the family of Subramanian," Palaniswami tweeted (translated from Tamil).

"I have ordered to provide government service to one member of his family on merit basis, along with a fund of Rs 50 lakh to his family," he added. (ANI)

