TN CM Stalin's family made Rs 30,000 cr in one year, looted common man: BJP

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin made Rs. 30,000 crores in one year.

"When the Finance minister of Stalin talked to a journalist he revealed that Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin made Rs. 30,000 crores in one year. And their main concern is how and where to hide the money," BJP spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha MP Syed Zafar Islam said.

The BJP National Spokesperson made the statement during a press address at BJP HQ on 'DMK Files' on Friday.



He added, "This is unprecedented that they have made this kind of money in a year, all this has been looted from the common man. The money which was supposed to be spent on the common man has been looted by the Tamil Nadu chief minister and a few of his trusted friends."

V Sabareesan has set up two companies in the UK and these so-called companies are nothing but the means of illegally routing the ill-gotten wealth, he said.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai hit out at ally AIADMK for allegedly poaching BJP leaders."Some four BJP leaders have joined, it is an unfortunate state in Tamil Nadu where Dravidian politicians who think they run big parties want to poach from BJP and grow their party. It is only showing BJP is growing," Annamalai told ANI.

The development comes after a few BJP leaders, including former state secretary of BJP's IT cell Dilip Kannan joined the ranks of AIADMK. Annamalai further said, "Likewise, some 4-5 people from AIADMK have joined the press meet. It is an ongoing issue where people will join and people will leave. Whoever thinks that wherever they will get green pasture, they will go. We cannot stop them. Party will grow with committed workers."Attacking ruling DMK and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Annamalai said, "CM Stalin should see the previous speeches given by his leaders about India and secession. We all know DMK by its blood is a divisive party and alleging BJP clearly shows that Stalinji has accepted BJP as the principal opposition party."Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Police booked state BjP chief Annamalai in connection with alleged attacks on migrant labourers. The state's Cyber Crime Division booked him under sections of inciting violence and promoting enmity between groups among others.(ANI)

