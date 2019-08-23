TN: Coimbatore on alert after suspected infiltration of six terrorists

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Security has been beefed up here and general red alert has been sounded after the city police received information regarding six terrorists infiltrating Tamil Nadu on Friday.

"We received the information that six terrorists have come to Tamil Nadu and they are moving towards Coimbatore. And so we have increased the security at shopping malls, important temples and at important installations.

"We have also informed the army and air force to alert their defences. We have also put vehicle checking points all over the city. As of now, a general red alert is maintained. There is no need to worry and no need to panic," said Sumeet Saran, Coimbatore Police Commissioner.

The police have deployed 10 Quick Reaction Teams (QRT) at strategic locations as a precautionary measure. And almost 2,000 police personnel have been deployed for securing the city.

Further search operations are underway for the suspects. (ANI)

