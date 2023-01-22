TN: Coimbatore police personnel gets trained to mitigate animal cruelty related issues

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 22 (ANI): For the first time ever, Tamil Nadu has appointed animal welfare liaison officers to address the issues of Animal abuse and Animal cruelty in Coimbatore city.

As per an official statement, Coimbatore City Commissioner V.Balakrishnan has deputed one nodal officer and two Liaison officers per police station in the Coimbatore city, and accordingly, an Animal Welfare Liaison Officer and a training program on animal-related laws was also imparted to them on Saturday.

The move described above by the Coimbatore police is believed to help monitor and mitigate the cruelty inflicted on animals here.



This nodal officer and Liason officers were trained by a team of four experts from Chennai, who conducted their training programme with a non-profit initiative-- Dogs of Coimbatore-- which is an initiative of the Vajra Foundation.

The Vajra foundation has been working on various animal welfare activities in the city.

Founder of the 'Dogs of Coimbatore', Kesica Jayapalan trained the appointed Nodal officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Thangam by four trainers, namely Advocates of Madras High Court-- Meenakshi Murugan, Madhumitha J, Almighty Animal Care Trust's Sai Vignesh, and Hakuna Matata Animal Trust's Antony Rubin.

The training of ACP Thangam continued from 11 am to 4 pm on Friday. (ANI)

