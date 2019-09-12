Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 12 (ANI): After getting a tip-off, the Coimbatore police on Thursday recovered a hand-made pistol from inside a garbage box.
The rusted pistol with a wooden handle was found at Variety Hall Road in the morning.
The police are yet to identify the owner of the pistol.
The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)
TN: Coimbatore police seizes handmade pistol from garbage box
ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:39 IST
