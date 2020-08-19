Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A police constable died on Tuesday after a history-sheeter, whom he had gone to arrest in Murappanadu village of Thoothukudi district, hurled a country-made bomb at the police team.
The history-sheeter also died in the explosion.
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakhs to the family of the police constable. He also announced that one member of his family will be provided government job.
A similar incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur recently where a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest gangster named Vikas Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter. Few days later, Dubey was also killed in an encounter. (ANI)
TN: Constable dies after history-sheeter hurls bomb at police team, CM announces Rs 50 lakhs ex gratia
ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2020 05:51 IST
