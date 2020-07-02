TN: Cop assaults elderly man, probe underway

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 1 (ANI): A policeman was caught for allegedly manhandling a senior citizen in Trichy in Tamil Nadu.

In a viral video that surfaced recently, the accused cop was seen assaulting the elderly man after a heated argument.

The incident took place near MGR roundabout here on Monday.

Addressing the media, Trichy zone DIG Balakrishnan said that an action is taken against the accused policeman.

"We have taken cognisance of the incident that took place in Trichy. The police personnel has been identified and action is being taken." (ANI)

