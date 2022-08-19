TN: Cop held for alleged role in bank robbery

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 19 (ANI): A police inspector was arrested for his alleged role in helping the perpetrators of a bank robbery, a senior officer said on Friday.

"Inspector Amalraj didn't know of the bank robbery. After the robbery, accused Santosh, brother-in-law of Amalraj, kept gold in Amalraj's Residence. Amalraj knew this but didn't inform the police. He has been arrested, and sent for remand," said TS Anbu, Additional Commissioner of Police.

On Thursday, police officials claimed that the inspector was suspected to have a role in the Arumbakkam bank robbery. Police also claimed to have recovered 3.7 kg of gold from Acharapakkam Inspector Amalraj's residence.

"The Acharapakkam inspector is alleged to have a role in the Arumbakkam Bank Robbery. 3.7 kg of gold was recovered from Acharapakkam Inspector Amalraj's residence. Bank Robbery accused Santosh is a relative of Acharapakkam Inspector's wife. Arrested Santosh tipped us," Police officials said.

Earlier this month, armed robbers barged into FedBank (a Federal Bank subsidiary) in Arumbakkam, Chennai, looted gold and other valuables worth crores of rupees and fled.

Anna Nagar Deputy Commissioner was investigating the matter. (ANI)