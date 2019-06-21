TN demands immediate release of 9.19 TMC Cauvery water

New Delhi (India), June 20 (ANI): Tamil Nadu on Thursday demanded that 9.19 TMC feet of water should be released immediately in accordance with the recent decision of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.

Participating in a meeting of the committee, chaired by its head Naveen Kumar, officials from Tamil Nadu said the Cauvery Water Management Board on May 21 had recommended release of 9.19 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic) feet of water without delay.

"This should be implemented immediately," they said.

Officials of Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry also participated in the meeting. (ANI)

