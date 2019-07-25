TN: Devotees from different faiths celebrate Chariot festival in Rameshwaram

Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 25 (ANI): Devotees from different communities gathered at a church in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram city on Wednesday to participate in a Chariot festival at Santhiyagappar Church.

The festival was celebrated by a large number of people belonging to different faiths at the church on Wednesday night.

"Although it's a Christian festival, people from other religions participate in it. It is only because of the faith the devotees throng the festival. This year more than one lakh devotees have already come and participated. This festival will continue for ten more days," said Ravichandrramavanni, the Union Chairman, Santhiyagappar Church.

"People from different communities participated in this festival. People have a strong faith in the healing power of this church hence this is the prime reason for people every year thong to it." a local told ANI.

The Santhiyagappar church was decorated with lights as chariots carrying idols of three saints were pulled through a crowd of devotees during the annual chariot festival. Special prayers were also held to mark the auspicious occasion.

A large number of people were seen cheering and enjoying with their family members during the festival. (ANI)

