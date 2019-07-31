TN: Devotees take holy dip in Rameswaram's Agnitheertham on 'Aadi Amavasya'

Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 31 (ANI): Devotees took a holy dip in Rameswaram's Agnitheertham in front of Ramanathaswamy temple on Wednesday on the occasion of 'Aadi Amavasya.'

'Aadi' is a month under the Tamil calendar year. This month's 'Amavasya' or new moon day is considered to be a highly auspicious day for performing rituals for the ancestors.

Several devotees are in attendance for the 'Aadi Amavasya' in Rameshwaram. (ANI)