TN: Eco-friendly statues for Ganesh Chaturthi

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Ahead of the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi here, residents here have started preparations by making eco-friendly Lord Ganesh idols.

Concerned over environmental issues, artisans have now come up with unique ideas to make their idols environment-friendly and less harmful to rivers and water bodies at the time of immersion.

Sarvana Kumar, an idol maker, told ANI, "We make small statues of 2ft size with clay and another 2ft of paper and pulp and other eco-friendly products. We have taken this step so as to enable the statues to dissolve in water easily. The colours applied to the statues are natural. Therefore they don't pollute the water bodies."

"We make Mangala Vinayaka, Lotus Vinayaka, Cow Vinayaka, Naga Vinayaka and many others," he added.

Kumar said, "We are getting good orders this year but Vinayakas made up of seeds are also on high demand."

The entire country is gearing up to welcome Lord Ganpati at home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, it's a 10-day festival which commences on the fourth day of Bhadrapada month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar is due to arrive next month. (ANI)

