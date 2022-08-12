TN Education Minister visits parents of girl who died by suicide in Kallakurichi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 12 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh on Thursday visited the residence of a 17-year-old girl, who died by suicide after alleged torture by teachers last month in Kallakurichi.

This is the first time since the incident that Minister Anbil Mahesh visited the girl's parents.He paid respects to the girl.



When the minister visited the girl's residence, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also spoke to the student's mother over the phone.

Taking to Twitter, Mahesh shared pictures from his visit and said, "Who is responsible for the death of the student, they will be punished. We will take action whoever did wrong things."

He also said that her parents can meet him anytime.

"You can meet me whenever possible, for you anytime. Be strong," he said.



A Class 12 student in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi died by suicide after alleged torture by teachers.

Violence broke out in parts of Tamil Nadu after the Class 12 student jumped off her hostel building on July 13. She was allegedly tortured by a teacher, as stated in the girl's suicide note.

On July 18, the Madras High Court ordered a second autopsy of the girl who killed herself after she was allegedly harassed by two teachers at her school in Kallakurichi. The court ordered that the father of the girl be allowed to remain during the procedure.

The first post-mortem report mentioned "abrasions", according to the police. The cause of death as mentioned in the first autopsy was multiple injuries and a haemorrhage.

The Class XII student who purportedly jumped from the terrace of her hostel at a private school in Tamil Nadu's Kallakuruchi sparked violent protests in the district, prompting the Salem police to deploy heavy security around the school and other areas.

Section 144 had to be imposed in several areas. The High Court also ordered the Police to find out who instigated the violence.

Her family alleges that two teachers had mentally harassed and humiliated her. (ANI)

