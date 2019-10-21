TN: Farmer seeks help from bank after rats destroy currency notes worth Rs 50,000

Currency notes worth Rs 50,000 of a farmer were destoyed by rats in Coimbatore district (Photo/ANI)
Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): A farmer here claimed that rats have nibbled on his currency notes worth Rs 50,000, which were kept in a bag inside his hut at Velliangadu village of Coimbatore district.
Ranagaraj, a 56-year-old Banana farmer was shocked to learn that his farm earning was allegedly damaged by rats inside his hut.
"It was my earning after selling all my banana harvest. I approached the local bank to exchange the notes, but the bank officials refused. I had kept the currency notes in a cotton bag," said Ranagaraj.
"Two days later when I opened my bag I was shocked to see that all the currency notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 were damaged by the rats," he added.
The disappointed farmer has urged the bank to exchange the damaged currency as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had earlier instructed the banks to exchange soiled and damaged currency notes. (ANI)

