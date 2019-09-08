Fishermen all set to sail after three-day ban in Rameswaram. Photo/ANI
Fishermen all set to sail after three-day ban in Rameswaram. Photo/ANI

TN: Fishermen start sailing after three-day ban in Rameswaram

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:44 IST

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Fishermen started sailing here on Saturday after the three-day ban owing to high wind speed was lifted by the local administration.
Around 1200 boats were parked on the shore following the ban. More than 5,000 fishermen were waiting for the wind to drop.
A fisherman, Nagarajan, told ANI, "We do not know the exact speed of the wind in the sea. Then there is the Sri Lankan Navy which we feel might create a problem for us. We do not have any option but to sail further."
On September 4, due to an increase in the wind speed causing sea turbulence, the Tamil Nadu government had banned fishermen from going in the sea and fishing. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:42 IST

UAE Space Agency extends support to ISRO

Abu Dhabi (UAE), Sept 8 (ANI): United Arab Emirates (UAE) Space Agency on Saturday extended support to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after its maiden attempt to land the "Vikram" lander on the south pole of the moon.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:39 IST

Chandrayaan-2 unites ruling, opposition leaders in hailing ISRO...

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The contact between Chadrayaan-2's lander Vikram and its ground station might have been lost but the event has united ruling and opposition parties like never before in throwing their weight behind the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists for their s

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:24 IST

Twitteratis come out in support of ISRO scientists after Chandrayaan-2

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Even as ground stations lost communication with the 'Vikram' Lander in the last few minutes of its descent leading to dejection for the people involved in the mission and the general public, the netizens took over to cheer them up and hail the Indian Space Research

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:22 IST

U'khand rains: NDRF, SDRF along with police extend support to...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Jawans of NDRF, SDRF and local police are leaving no stone unturned to help the stranded pilgrims, after the pilgrimage to Badrinath was stopped due to a landslide in Govind Ghat area, informed state information department.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:13 IST

Leaders across party lines back ISRO on Chandrayaan-2

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Several political leaders across party lines on Saturday said that Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists should not be disheartened with Chandrayaan-2's lander going offline and expressed hopes that India will succeed in its next attempt.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:12 IST

Sonia 'anguished' over infighting in MP Congress, says Deepak Babaria

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is anguished over infightings in the party's Madhya Pradesh unit and has instructed to take strict against the leaders who have commented against each other, Congress' state unit in-charge Deepak Babaria said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:11 IST

Our govt works with aim of doing development with justice, says Bihar CM

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that his government worked in Bihar with the aim of doing development with justice.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:07 IST

TN: Fishermen start sailing after three-day ban in Rameswaram

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Fishermen started sailing here on Saturday after the three-day ban owing to high wind speed was lifted by the local administration.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:07 IST

Antony committee to look into MP Congress infighting issue

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The issue of infighting in Madhya Pradesh Congress has been handed over to the party's discipline committee, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said after meeting interim party president Sonia Gandhi here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:06 IST

Telangana likely to witness rain for next 2 days: IMD

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Telangana is likely to witness light to heavy rains at several places on two consecutive days, IMD said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 23:57 IST

Karnataka: Flood-affected people stop minister's car, demand compensation

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Flood-affected people stopped here on Saturday stopped Rural and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa's car near Yadur village, seeking compensation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 23:50 IST

Union Environment Minister Javadekar meets Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday met Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Read More
iocl