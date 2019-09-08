TN: Fishermen start sailing after three-day ban in Rameswaram

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Fishermen started sailing here on Saturday after the three-day ban owing to high wind speed was lifted by the local administration.

Around 1200 boats were parked on the shore following the ban. More than 5,000 fishermen were waiting for the wind to drop.

A fisherman, Nagarajan, told ANI, "We do not know the exact speed of the wind in the sea. Then there is the Sri Lankan Navy which we feel might create a problem for us. We do not have any option but to sail further."

On September 4, due to an increase in the wind speed causing sea turbulence, the Tamil Nadu government had banned fishermen from going in the sea and fishing. (ANI)