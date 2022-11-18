TN Footballer's death: Madras HC adjourns hearing on anticipatory bail plea of accused doctors

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 18 (ANI): Madras High Court on Friday adjourned the anticipatory bail petition of two accused doctors to two weeks in connection with the death of 17-year-old football player Priya R, in Tamil Nadu.

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira of Madras High Court heard the anticipatory bail petitions filed by doctors A Paul Ramshankar (34) and K Somasundar (34) in connection with a case registered by the police following the death of footballer Priya.

While hearing this matter, Council for doctors has said in court that doctors are receiving threatening calls. For that judges have said doctors' safety should also be ensured.

While hearing the petition Justice AD Jagadish Chandira asked the doctors' counsel to allow the police to investigate the matter.

"It's a serious issue of a girl having lost her life after a ligament tear. We can only adjourn the petition by two weeks and it is up to the doctors if they want to surrender in the meantime," Justice AD Jagadish Chandira said, adding doctors' safety should also be ensured after the defendant's counsel complained that doctors are receiving threatening calls.

"An expert committee had found certain lapses on the part of the doctors. Whether it is medical negligence or criminal investigation is a matter of investigation. Anticipatory bail petitions may be adjourned by two weeks allowing police to probe. Now the case is only under Section 174 CRPC," State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah said.

A 17-year-old football player, Priya R, died in a government hospital in Tamil Nadu. The kin of the deceased alleged the doctor's negligence as a cause of her death.



As per reports, a Chennai-based teenage football player had undergone knee surgery (right leg) at Government Peripheral Hospital, Periyar Nagar. Following the complications in her health, she was shifted to Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital on November 8.

As per the medical reports, footballer Priya died on Tuesday morning due to liver, heart and kidney complications.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief of Tamil Nadu K Annamalai reacted to a football player's death due to doctors' alleged negligence and questioned the hospital condition in the state.

Annamalai mentioned in his official statement on Tuesday that the death of the footballer was shocking and painful and while asserting that the doctors have been suspended, he questioned "what went wrong?"

"Does the hospital have all the facilities for Surgery? What went wrong? Does the hospital have the required medicines? If the hospitals in the constituency of the Chief Minister are in this situation, what about the other ones across villages in Tamil Nadu? The Tamil Nadu government has to answer all these questions," his statement read.

He further demanded an ex gratia to the family of the deceased on the behalf of the party.

"On behalf of the BJP, we demand that the government give ex gratia of Rs 2 crore to the family of Priya," it added. (ANI)

