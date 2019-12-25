Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Foreign currency worth Rs 84.22 lakh was seized under the Customs Act, 1962, at the Chennai International airport, Commissioner of Customs said.
One person has been arrested in the case.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
TN: Foreign currency worth Rs 84 lakh seized at Chennai airport, one held
ANI | Updated: Dec 25, 2019 04:49 IST
