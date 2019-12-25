The currency seized at the airport.
The currency seized at the airport.

TN: Foreign currency worth Rs 84 lakh seized at Chennai airport, one held

ANI | Updated: Dec 25, 2019 04:49 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Foreign currency worth Rs 84.22 lakh was seized under the Customs Act, 1962, at the Chennai International airport, Commissioner of Customs said.
One person has been arrested in the case.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

iocl
iocl