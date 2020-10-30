TN Governor gives assent to bill for 7.5 pc quota to state students in medical admissions

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 30 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday gave his assent to a bill providing 7.5 per cent quota to the NEET-qualified students of the state government schools for admissions to undergraduate medical courses.

"This is to inform the people of Tamil Nadu that Governor has given his assent to the Bill titled 'Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Courses in Medicine, Dentistry, Indian Medicine and Homeopathy on preferential basis to the students of Government Schools Bill 2020'," Raj Bhawan said in an official statement.

This comes a day after the state government issued an order (GO) reserving 7.5 per cent undergraduate medical seats for students, who have studied from Class 6 to 12 in state government schools, and cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate).

"Further, it may be noted that Governor sought the legal opinion of Solicitor General of India through a letter dated September 26, 2020, and the opinion was received yesterday... As soon as the opinion received, Governor has given assent to the Bill," the statement said.

Earlier, Purohit had said that he needs more time to take a decision on giving assent to the bill for providing reservation in medical courses for government school students who clear the NEET (Undergraduate) Examination. (ANI)