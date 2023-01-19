TN Governor moves criminal defamation complaint against Krishnamurthy over hate speech

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 19 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday filed a criminal defamation complaint against DMK's suspended leader Sivaji Krishnamurthy for his hate speech against the former.

The complaint has been filed in the PSJ court by the City Public Prosecutor after the state government sanctioned it.

On Saturday, the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has suspended Krishnamurthy from all his posts, and the primary party membership for using "abusive and derogatory" language against Governor R N Ravi.



DMK informed that it has 'temporarily suspended' Shivaji Krishnamoorthy for "party unlawful activities".

Addressing an event last week, Krishnamoorthy had said, "If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, do I not have the right to assault him?"

"If you (Governor) do not read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we will send terrorists so that they'll gun you down," Krishnamoorthy said.

The outburst came after CM Stalin accused the Governor of "delivering a speech that was extempore and deviated from the approved text". (ANI)

