TN govt appoints high-level investigative officer to probe Ambasamudram custodial torture case

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 7 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government on Friday appointed Principal Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department P Amudha as the high-level investigative officer to extensively probe regarding alleged custodial torture by Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh.

P Amudha has also been appointed to enquire about other possible complaints of custodial torture in the Ambasamudram Police station limit.

The investigating officer is set to file a report within a month.



Balveer Singh had been accused of plucking the teeth of the accused in custody besides crushing the testicles of two accused.

The incident came to the light when five brothers came openly and posted videos on social media.

However, Tamil NADU Chief Minister MK Stalin on March 29 informed the state assembly that Balveer Singh who has been suspected of custodial torture has been suspended.

"A proper investigation will be conducted into the incident and the guilty will not be spared," Stalin had said. (ANI)

