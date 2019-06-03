Tamil Nadu government logo
Tamil Nadu government logo

TN govt mandates dress code for staff reflecting Tamil culture

ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:21 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 03 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order for all state government staffs to wear attire permissible to them reflecting Tamil culture or any Indian traditional dress in order to "maintain the decorum of the office".
As per the order, women will have to wear "sarees or salwar kameez or churidaar with dupatta of the sober colour" and men will have to wear "formal shirts with formal pants" reflecting Tamil culture or any Indian traditional dress.
An order issued by the personnel and administrative reforms department signed by chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan dated May 28 stated, "...while in duty, saree/salwar kameez/churidaar with dupatta, for females staff and formal shirts with formal pants reflecting Tamil culture or any Indian traditional dress, for male staff."
It added that "casual attire shall be avoided".
The order further stated that the dress code prescribed in para 541 of the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Office Manual is required to be modified on the following lines to "suit the present-day circumstances and to maintain the decorum of the office".
It added that a male officer who makes an appearance before a court or tribunal or any other judicial forum should wear a "short buttoned up coat with full sleeves, with trousers". "If the officer prefers an open coat, he should put on a tie as well and the clothes should be sober and subdued in colour and design. A woman officer should wear a sari or salwar kameez or churidar with dupatta of a sober colour." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:14 IST

No relief in sight, heatwave conditions to continue for 2 days

New Delhi [India], Jun 3 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that there will be no relief to the people from the heatwave conditions in the northwest, central and adjoining peninsular India for two days.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:58 IST

BJP MLA thrashes NCP woman leader, later says will apologise

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 03 (ANI): An NCP woman leader lodged a complaint with police after she was brutally beaten up by BJP legislator Balram Thawani for protesting over the issue of water scarcity in the area.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:57 IST

FM must find a solution to economic crisis: Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 3 (ANI): BJP's largest ally Shiv Sena on Monday asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to find a solution to the "economic crisis", citing the latest official data on slumping growth and rising unemployment.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:47 IST

J-K: Two terrorists killed in retaliatory fire in Sopian

Sopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Molu-Chitragam area of Sopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:37 IST

Harsh Vardhan cycles to office to take charge as Minister of...

New Delhi [India], Jun 3 (ANI): On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, Chandni Chowk MP Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday arrived at the Nirman Bhawan here on a bicycle to take charge as the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:27 IST

Oscar-winning short film actors forced to quit by sanitary...

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Suman and Sneha, the women who starred in Oscar-winning short documentary 'Period. End Of Sentence', have alleged that their employer, a Hapur-based sanitary napkin manufacturing NGO, forced them to quit their jobs after the two shot to fame.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:46 IST

UP: Cop injured in encounter with cow smugglers

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 3 (ANI): A police constable was injured in an encounter with suspected cow smugglers in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:32 IST

Odisha: Bus overturns near Rajmunda, 20 passengers injured

Rajmunda (Odisha) [India], June 3 (ANI): As many as 20 passengers onboard a bus have sustained injuries when a bus carrying them overturned here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:17 IST

MK Stalin pays tribute to M Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 3 (ANI): DMK President MK Stalin on Monday paid tribute to his father and party patriarch late M Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 09:53 IST

Lucknow: Software engineer dies after jumping off from apartment building

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 3 (ANI): A 29-year-old software engineer allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the eighth floor of an apartment building at Indira Nagar area here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 09:45 IST

Modi, Imran to be at same venue in Bishkek next week; will they meet?

New Delhi [India], Jun 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan will be at the same meeting room and may even share a table at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan next week.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 09:36 IST

Rajnath Singh to visit Srinagar today to review security situation

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Srinagar today to review the security situation in the valley.

Read More
iocl