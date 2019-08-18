Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu government has decided to hike prices of Aavin milk by Rs 6 per litre from tomorrow (August 19).
"The procurement price has also been increased by Rs 6 per litre to Rs 41 per litre for buffalo milk and Rs 4 per litre to Rs 32 per litre for cow milk. The hike in price will be effective from August 19. The increase in the price was following a request from milk producers," State government said in a statement.
Speaking to ANI, state Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said: "Milk producers said that they were facing losses. In order to address their concerns, we have hiked the price of milk in the state." (ANI)
TN govt raises Aavin milk price by Rs 6 per litre
ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:35 IST
