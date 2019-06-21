DMK MP TKS Elangovan speaking to ANI before entering parliament on Friday (Photo/ANI)
DMK MP TKS Elangovan speaking to ANI before entering parliament on Friday (Photo/ANI)

TN Govt responsible for water crisis in Chennai: DMK MP Elangovan

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 15:53 IST

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): DMK MP T K S Elangovan on Friday lashed out at the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu for its failure to make alternate arrangements to tackle the water crisis faced by the state, especially Chennai.
"It is a total failure of the Tamil Nadu Government. They should have assessed the need and availability of water in the state. Since last year there has been low rainfall. They should have made alternate arrangements," he said.
He further said that the DMK government had started work on three desalination plants but the AIADMK dispensation did not continue work on this front.
"During the DMK regime, we made three desalination plants. In 2015, the then Chief Minister Jayalalitha promised that there will be three more desalination plants. But the AIADMK government did not move an inch on it," he said.
DMK supporters and local residents in Arambakkam area protested and raised slogans against the chief minister and the state government. The protesters were seen holding empty pots, demanding water from Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board.
"There are multiple failures of this government. What we demand is supply of water through a pipeline," said a local resident.
"We have requested the authorities but nothing has happened. If there is a problem in supply of piped water, we demand at least bore pumps which could fetch water for us but nothing in this regard is being done. That is why we are being forced to hold this protest," he added.
Scorching heat and failure of monsoon have crippled Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu with an acute water crisis.
Even though water is being supplied in tankers by the Chennai Metro Water Corporation, people allege that it is not enough.
Various hotels and restaurants in the city have stopped offering meals at noon due to water shortage. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:49 IST

1,103 railways stations developed under 'Adarsh Station' scheme:...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that 1,253 stations have been identified for development under Adarsh Station Scheme (ASS) out of which 1,103 railway stations have been developed so far.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:46 IST

Mumbai: One dies in fire at Mazagon Dockyard

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): A man died in a fire which engulfed an empty ship at Mazagon Dockyard here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:45 IST

BJD announces its Rajya Sabha candidates, extends support to BJP...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 21 (ANI): The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced the names of Amar Patnaik and Sasmit Patra as Party's Rajya Sabha candidates while extending support to BJP candidate Ashwani Baishnab.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:14 IST

CISF celebrates International Day of Yoga in grand manner

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) partook in yoga celebrations on a grand nationwide scale on International Yoga day on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:06 IST

Yoga day celebrated with enthusiasm, PM performs asanas with...

New Delhi (India), Jun 21 (ANI): The fifth International Day of Yoga was celebrated with enthusiasm and zeal in India and many parts of the world with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing asanas along with nearly 30,000 people at an event in Ranchi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:04 IST

Weather conditions to improve in peninsular and north-central...

New Delhi [India], June 21(ANI): Favorable weather conditions to approach as Southwest Monsoon advances into remaining parts of Central Arabian Sea, predicted Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:51 IST

AN-32 plane crash: Last rites of LAC Pankaj Sangwan performed

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], June 21 (ANI): Mortal remains of Leading Aircraftsman (LAC) Pankaj Sanghwan, who lost his life in the AN-32 crash in Arunachal Pradesh, were brought to his native place in the district on Friday, where the last rites were performed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:51 IST

Sisodia requests 100% funding from Centre for Centrally...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Thursday requested government that the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) should be funded 100 per cent by the Centre for Union Territories (UTs) with and without legislature.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:37 IST

Govt orders 'necessary arrangements' after 4-yr-old died of...

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 21 (ANI): After a 4-year-old boy who is found positive for the Japanese Encephalitis died at the Jagdalpur Medical College here on Thursday, the government issued orders for making necessary arrangements and providing proper treatment to patients at all health centr

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:31 IST

Delhi CM seeks Centre's cooperation for Yamuna flood plains...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday sought the Central government's cooperation for the natural storage of water in the Yamuna River floodplains.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:28 IST

Horse trading now bedrock of BJP's so-called 'expansion': Surjewala

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): In the wake of four Telugu Desam Party MPs switching sides to BJP, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday asserted that the BJP's conduct is denigrating constitution.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:17 IST

When someone insults army, we pray good sense prevails upon him:...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath on Friday criticised Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has courted controversy by sharing the pictures of Army's dog squad doing yoga along with their trainers, with a sarcastic jibe -- New India -- on the top of his post.

Read More
iocl