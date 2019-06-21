TN Govt responsible for water crisis in Chennai: DMK MP Elangovan

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): DMK MP T K S Elangovan on Friday lashed out at the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu for its failure to make alternate arrangements to tackle the water crisis faced by the state, especially Chennai.

"It is a total failure of the Tamil Nadu Government. They should have assessed the need and availability of water in the state. Since last year there has been low rainfall. They should have made alternate arrangements," he said.

He further said that the DMK government had started work on three desalination plants but the AIADMK dispensation did not continue work on this front.

"During the DMK regime, we made three desalination plants. In 2015, the then Chief Minister Jayalalitha promised that there will be three more desalination plants. But the AIADMK government did not move an inch on it," he said.

DMK supporters and local residents in Arambakkam area protested and raised slogans against the chief minister and the state government. The protesters were seen holding empty pots, demanding water from Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board.

"There are multiple failures of this government. What we demand is supply of water through a pipeline," said a local resident.

"We have requested the authorities but nothing has happened. If there is a problem in supply of piped water, we demand at least bore pumps which could fetch water for us but nothing in this regard is being done. That is why we are being forced to hold this protest," he added.

Scorching heat and failure of monsoon have crippled Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu with an acute water crisis.

Even though water is being supplied in tankers by the Chennai Metro Water Corporation, people allege that it is not enough.

Various hotels and restaurants in the city have stopped offering meals at noon due to water shortage. (ANI)

