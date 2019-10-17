TN: House roof collapses in Rameswaram, no injury reported

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The roof of a house in Rameswaram's MK Colony collapsed due to heavy rainfall which started after the North-East monsoon hit the state.

No injury or loss of life has been reported in the incident, however, all materials in the house were badly damaged.

Jabbar, the Tehsildar of Rameswaram visited the damaged house and promised the occupants of relief funds being sanctioned soon.

The North-East monsoon arrived quietly over Tamil Nadu and adjoining Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala on Wednesday, a day ahead of the forecast date, marked by widespread rainfall over the region. (ANI)

