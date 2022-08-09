TN: IAF conducts 9-day induction publicity drive in Coimbatore

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted Induction Publicity Exhibition Vehicle Drive (IPEV) program on August 8 across south India to motivate aspiring youth to join Indian Air Force as officers.



The nine-day program will continue till August 17.



The Induction Publicity Exhibition Vehicle of IAF is transiting through different parts of southern India.



The IPEV is equipped, with a flight simulator zone, experience and information zone, flying accessories and a pictorial display of information and other aspects related to career opportunities in IAF.



Air Force Administrative College Coimbatore has been designated as the nodal station for conducting the drive in the Coimbatore region.

On Monday, the IPEV contingent made its first visit to Nirmala College in the city and encouraged girl students to opt for IAF as a career and don the blue uniform.

A motivational lecture was conducted by the IAF team followed by a Question Answer session. Various queries with respect to the qualification, age, and physical and medical standards expected out of the candidates were also clarified.

The IPEV special publicity drive benefitted more than 2500 students who were curious to learn various facets of the Indian Air Force.

The Convoy will visit reputed schools and Colleges in Coimbatore from August 8 to 17. (ANI)

