Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted searches at properties belonging to Velammal Educational Trust in Tamil Nadu's Madurai city.
The raid was conducted at over 20 places. The IT department officials have ceased various documents.
The trust owns various medical and engineering institutions. The raid was conducted after the trust failed to pay tax. (ANI)
TN: IT dept raids properties belonging to Velammal Educational Trust
ANI | Updated: Jan 21, 2020 18:33 IST
Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted searches at properties belonging to Velammal Educational Trust in Tamil Nadu's Madurai city.