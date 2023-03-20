TN: Jewellery missing from actor Rajnikanth daughter's house, police complaint filed

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 20 (ANI): Vetreran actor Rajnikanth's daughter Aishwarya has filed a police complaint at Chennai's Teynampet police station alleging that diamond and gold jewellery had been stolen from her residence.

In her complaint filed on February 27, Aishwarya alleged that "multiple pieces of valuable jewellery of mine which had been in my locker" was stolen. The incident came she said came to light on February 10.

The filmmaker stated that she suspected three of her household staff -one driver and two maids- for the theft.

She said that she had kept the jewellery in her locker after using them at her younger sister's wedding in 2019. The locker had been shifted to three places since the wedding. Till August 2021, it was at her St Mary's Road apartment. It was then shifted to her residence in CIT Colony, where she lived with actor Dhanush after marriage. The locker was again moved back to the St Mary's Road apartment in September 2021. On April 9, 2022, it was taken to actor Rajinikanth's Poes Garden residence.

According to Aishwarya, the locker keys were kept in her personal steel cupboard at St Mary's Road apartment, a fact that she said her staff was aware of.



"Recently, when I opened the locker on February 10, I was shocked to find that out of my valuable jewels, only a few valuable jewels were found. Till today, I have been searching for them in the house but could not be found. Kindly note all the valuable jewels were accumulated during the last 18 years, since my marriage," the complaint stated.

Describing the stolen jewels, the complaint stated, "Diamond sets, uncut diamond in temple jewellery, antique gold pieces, Navarathnam sets, antique gold pieces, and full antique uncut diamond with gold set of two neck pieces with matching earrings, Aram, necklace, bangles around 60 sovereign".

The estimated total value of the jewels is Rs 3,60,000, as per the complaint.

"I request you to register a case in this regard and to recover the stolen valuable jewelleries and also to take appropriate legal action as deemed fit," Aishwarya stated in her complaint.

The police have filed an FIR in the matter and an investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

