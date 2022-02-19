TN local body polls: Kamal Haasan casts his vote

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 19 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan cast his vote for the local body elections at a government school in Chennai's Teynampet on Saturday.

The Urban Local Body elections in Tamil Nadu are underway for 12,607 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats.

The voting for the urban local body elections is being held in a single phase. In October 2016, the elections were scheduled but were postponed in the wake of the Madras High Court's direction. Subsequently, a host of developments, political and administrative, contributed to the delay.

Voting in Chennai is being held after a gap of 11 years.



The voting began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm.

According to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC), voters having COVID-19 symptoms and those who have been infected will be allowed to vote between 5 pm to 6 pm.

There are 57,778 candidates contesting for 12,607 posts. A total of 31,150 polling booths are there and nearly lakh police personnel have been deployed for security.

There are 5,960 sensitive booths in today's election.

Major political parties, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Naam Tamilar Katchi, Pattali Makkal Katchi, Makkal Needhi Maiam and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam, are participating in the polls. (ANI)

