TN local body polls: People know who to vote for, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 19 (ANI): Tamil Nadu MLA and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday casts his vote for the Urban Local Body Elections in the state at a polling booth in Chennai and said people of the State are aware who to vote for.

"People of Tamil Nadu know whom to select and whom to reject. People of Tamil Nadu will never accept it (BJP)," DMK MLA, Udhayanidhi Stalin

Chief Minister Stalin has earlier also casts his vote at the polling booth at SIET college in Teynampet in Chennai.



The Urban Local Body election in Tamil Nadu is underway on Saturday for 12,607 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats but voting in Chennai is being held after a gap of 11 years.



The voting for the urban local body elections is being held in a single phase. In October 2016, the elections were scheduled but were postponed in the wake of the Madras High Court's direction. Subsequently, a host of developments, political and administrative, contributed to the delay.

The voting began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm.

According to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC), voters having COVID-19 symptoms and those who have been infected will be allowed to vote between 5 pm to 6 pm.

There are 57,778 candidates contesting for 12,607 posts. A total of 31,150 polling booths are there and nearly lakh police personnel have been deployed for security.

There are 5,960 sensitive booths in today's election.

Major political parties, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Naam Tamilar Katchi, Pattali Makkal Katchi, Makkal Needhi Maiam and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam, are participating in the polls for 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 490 town panchayats.

The counting of votes will take place on February 22. (ANI)

