TN: Madurai Airport Customs seize 8 gold pieces

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 20, (ANI): The Madurai Customs Airport Intelligence Unit (AIU) confiscated eight gold pieces weighing 141 grams that were concealed in a toolbox from a passenger on October 19. The man flew in from Dubai.



It was discovered that the man was attempting to smuggle the gold by concealing it in a toolbox. When he was searched, gold worth Rs seven lakh was seized.

Eight gold pieces in all have been discovered in the passenger's possession, six of which are cylindrical in shape, one of which is bent cylindrical in shape, and the eighth is shaped like a bindi. They all weigh 141 grams, are 24 karat, and of foreign origin.

The gold pieces were hidden inside three of nine Torx set pieces and one T-shaped drill pit key in a toolbox. The total worth of the seized gold pieces is Rs 7,19,382, and they were carried by a male passenger who landed in Madurai from Dubai on a SpiceJet flight on October 19. (ANI)

