TN Minister, Chennai corporation commissioner distribute food to flood victims in Valechery

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)][India], December 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash distributed food to flood-affected people at Valechery in Chennai on Sunday.

The decision to distribute food comes after a meeting headed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami on Saturday allowed free food through Amma canteen to people affected by the recent flood.

Speaking at a press conference, Jayakumar said, "Our leader MG Ramachandran started noon meal scheme and J Jayalalitha opened Amma canteen. DMK criticised our free noon meal scheme but AIADMK knows well how to feed people. Our Amma (J Jayalalitha) opened Amma canteen which has been appreciated by all. The canteen fulfils many needs, particularly during disasters. Yesterday our CM in a meeting said 5,30,000 people will benefit from the free food scheme."



The free food scheme will remain in force till 13 December and food will be provided three times a day. The Chennai Corporation is working to help people affected by the cyclone. Our commissioner and officials are working in coordination and providing the meal to all. Over 11 lakh people took morning tiffin today in Chennai within 12 hours of CMs announcement, he added.

The Legislative Assembly Member of Tamil Nadu said, "presently we are preparing 300 plates of foods in Amma canteens and distributing to various places in Chennai. Free food includes veg biryani and sambar rice."

On being asked about the opposition party's demand to get funds from central government to compensate cyclone damage, he said E Madhusudhanan has requested Rs 678 crore as interim fund from Central government. We have faith that we will get this amount from the central government, Jayakumar said. (ANI)

