TN Minister inspects rain-affected areas in Rameswaram

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 9 (ANI): With the onset of the northeast monsoon, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Tennarasu took precautionary measures in low-lying areas on Tuesday.



The measures were taken in areas including Nadarajapuram, Karaiyur, Anna Nagar, Thangachimadam and Pamban near Rameswaram.

Rameswaram received 30.5 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, Pamban 12.4 mm and Thangachimadam received 10.2 mm rainfall.

The minister was accompanied by the three District Collectors and asked the officials to find ways to divert rainwater from catchment areas during the monsoon. (ANI)

