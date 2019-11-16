Representative image
TN: NCSC summons Murasoli MD over Panchami land issue

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 19:44 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Saturday issued a notice to the Managing Director of Murasoli Trust, which owns the eponymous DMK mouthpiece, to appear before the commission for hearing on Panchami land issue.
"NCSC State Office Chennai is directed to inform that DR L Murugan, Vice-Chairman NCSC Headquarters has re-fixed the hearing in the above case with your good self on Nov 19 at 3 pm at National Commission for Scheduled Castes in Chennai," said the notice addressed to the MD of Murasoli Trust.
"It is, therefore, requested to make yourself convenient to appear in person in the hearing before the Vice-Chairman as per schedule mentioned above at the State Office of NCSC at Chennai along with up-to-date action taken report and all relevant documents including the relevant filed, case diaries, etc., to facilitate the hearing," the notice said.
It said that the petitioner "may also be asked to be present in the commission" on the day of the hearing.
This comes after a BJP functionary filed a complaint alleging that Murosali office was situated on land in Panchami, which was meant for Dalits and can neither be sold nor reclassified. (ANI)

