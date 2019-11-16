TN: Olive Ridley turtle's carcass washes ashore at Sangumal Beach

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): The carcass of an Olive Ridley turtle washed ashore at the Sangumal Beach in Rameswaram on Saturday.

A fisherman present at the site believed that the turtle may have died after being injured by a rock. Blood was also oozing out from the body of the marine animal lying dead near the shore, the fisherman added.

"The turtle may have hit a rock while swimming. This happens in this season," he said while speaking to ANI.

The Olive ridley turtles are the one of the smallest and most abundant of all sea turtles found in the world, inhabiting warm waters of the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian oceans.

These turtles, along with their cousin the Kemps ridley turtle, are best known for their unique mass nesting called Arribada, where thousands of females come together on the same beach to lay eggs. (ANI)

