TN: Onion prices shoot up in Madurai due to rains

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): The price of onions has drastically increased in markets across Madurai, which has caused severe concerns among citizens.

Speaking to ANI, Shanmuga Priyam, an onion trader, said: "The good quality onions, which are also known as superfine quality onions, are being sold at Rs 180 per kg. The second qualities of onions are being sold at Rs 120-130 per kg."

He further stated that people who earlier used to buy 5 kg of onions, now buy only 2 kg of onions, which has affected onion traders the most.

"We do not know how long this price hike will continue," he said.

A consumer, Ramjan, stated that the high price of onions has severely affected the lower class people.

"They were once sold at Rs 10 per kg, but now they are being sold at Rs 130 per kg. All over food preparations require onions. Now it has become a vegetable that can be kept in a showcase. Even rich people are unable to afford it, how can poor people like us be able to afford it?" she said.

The price of onions has been on the rise in many states of the country, which has even sparked protests among the people. (ANI)

