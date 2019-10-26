Rescue operation continues in Nadukattupatti of Tiruchirappalli district on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Rescue operation continues in Nadukattupatti of Tiruchirappalli district on Saturday. Photo/ANI

TN: Operation continues to rescue 2-yr-old boy who falls into 25-feet deep borewell

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:31 IST

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Efforts are being made to rescue a two-year-old boy who fell in a 25-feet deep borewell in Nadukattupatti of Tiruchirappalli district on Friday.
The infant named Sujith Wilson fell into the borewell while he was playing near his house at 5:30 pm.
The rescue teams have dug the land adjacent to the borewell, using an earthmover, to create a tunnel to reach Sujith. However, the fire service team stopped drilling the land due to rock terrains below 10 feet.
At present, the medical team is providing oxygen supply to the boy from outside the borewell, where rescue operations are still underway.
Health Minister Vijayabaakar, Tourism minister Natarajan, Collector Sivarasu and SP Ziaul Haq are looking into the matter and directing the authorities concerned to try their best to rescue the infant at earliest.
In light of the situation, #SaveSujith has started trending on social media. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:55 IST

