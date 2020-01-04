TN police filing false FIRs against anti-CAA protesters: Arappor Iyakkam

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Chennai-based anti-corruption NGO Arappor Iyakkam on Saturday asserted that the Tamil Nadu Police is "filing false FIRs" against people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) peacefully.

"The police are unleashing violence in the form of denying permission and filing false FIRs against peaceful protesters. In the last 20 days, protests have remained completely peaceful in the state but the police are still denying them permission to protest on the instructions of the state and central government," Jayaram Venkatesan, the convener of Arappor Iyakkam told ANI.

He urged people to continue protesting in a peaceful manner to ensure that the state government listens to them.

People, for over a month, have been protesting against the newly enacted law across the country. The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

