TN Police resort to mild lathi-charge to stop migrants undertaking home journeys on foot

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 9 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Police resorted to mild lathi-charge at a large group of migrant labourers who were found to be undertaking their journeys on foot on the national highway in Chennai to reach their home state, Jharkhand.

The incident took place on the night of May 8 after the migrant labourers were stopped by the police on the highway.

Police later shifted them to a private hall for a temporary stay following a mild lathi charge.

On May 2, some labourers in Chennai demanded two months payment from their contractor before leaving for their home state.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains. (ANI)

