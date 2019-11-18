TN: Police seize Rs 7.62 lakh fake currency at Madurai railway station

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Thilagar Thidal police seized a lorry containing fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 7.62 lakh at Madurai railway station.

The police recovered the counterfeit currency on November 17.

According to police, the lorry came from Chennai to load water cans for a food canteen at Madurai railway station on November 16. The next day some locals reported the matter to the police as they observed some suspicious activity.

"The lorry contained a mysterious parcel. On opening it Rs 7.62 lakh counterfeit notes were found. The driver claims that he discovered the money in the morning (November 17) and was sleeping in his vehicle the night before," the police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

